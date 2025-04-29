Nick Chubb Clearly Sending Browns a Message With Social Media Posts

The Cleveland Browns have had such a crazy offseason thus far. It has been filled with injuries and players leaving in free agency, but they were able to add a bunch of young talent through the NFL Draft.

The biggest name in this draft class for Cleveland is Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, but they snagged two running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. Those two additions in the backfield seemed to signal the end of the Nick Chubb era in Cleveland, but it looked like Chubb sent the team a message on social media.

On Monday, Chubb was seen working out, jumping over hurdles, looking healthy. He continued to post his workouts and did so again on Tuesday. Chubb is seen lifting and looks ready for the upcoming 2025 season.

Nick Chubb just posted another workout video on Instagram this morning. Clearly sending a message now.



The #Browns drafted two running backs last week. pic.twitter.com/klNX4JOWqd — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 29, 2025

Nick Chubb Posts Workout on Instagram Account

Chubb came into the league as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and gave them a bruising tailback in the backfield. In 85 career games, the Georgia product had 6,843 rushing yards, 51 touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry.

While he's been a quality force for some time, the past two seasons have been a rough ride for Chubb. In 2023, he suffered a season-ending knee injury when he tore his ACL and MCL, which required two different surgeries.

After missing the first half of the 2024 season, he managed to come back, but he broke his foot in a Week 15 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also had a major knee injury in college, and it looks like the Browns have made the decision to go their separate ways. They wouldn't have drafted two running backs in the first four rounds if they planned on bringing Chubb back.

Chubb releasing these workout videos shows other teams in the league he's healthy, while showing the Browns what they could be missing.

