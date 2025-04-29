Browns Disruptor Who Missed Most of 2024 Gives Team Surprise Good News

The Cleveland Browns prioritized the defensive side of the ball early in the draft, using their first two picks on their defensive front. First-round pick Mason Graham and second-round pick Carson Schwesinger will hopefully help bring the Browns defense back to its elite 2023 level.

With Myles Garrett locked into a long-term contract, the Browns' future on the defensive end of the field looks brighter than it did after the 2024 season wrapped up.

The good news didn't end there for Browns fans. On Monday, defensive end Alex Wright posted an injury update on X, announcing his getting medically cleared before training camp.

Good news for #Browns DE who had triceps surgery last year. https://t.co/bZ14d5007u — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) April 28, 2025

Browns DE Alex Wright Posts Positive Injury Update

Wright missed 13 games last season after initially suffering a triceps injury in the offseason. He played through the pain for the first four games of the season but had to undergo surgery in October. Almost seven months later, the 24-year-old defensive end is ready to get back on the field.

Before his season-ending injury, Wright was in the midst of his best season, according to Pro Football Focus. In 103 defensive snaps, he received a 60.2 defensive grade and recorded a sack, tackle for loss, and a QB hit. The sack had come against the Jaguars in the end zone for a safety, clinching the Browns' win in Week 2.

The former third-round pick hasn't made the big breakout the team has been hoping for yet, but the team still has high expectations for Wright in his fourth year. Since the team didn't draft an edge rusher this year, Wright should still have some opportunities alongside Ogbo Okoronkwo and new acquisition Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to see snaps across Garrett. Isaiah McGuire will continue to have the inside track for the lion's share of playing time there, but if Wright can stay healthy, he can prove to be a valuable depth piece for Cleveland for 2025 and beyond.

