Browns Playmaker is Most Likely to Lose Job to Rookie After Draft

The 2025 NFL is over, leaving the Cleveland Browns with a handful of exciting rookies in their possession. Names like defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, as well as quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, are all extremely talented and have the potential to become Browns fan favorites for years to come.

As exciting as it is knowing a strong crop of first-year studs is on its way to Cleveland, the incoming rookie class isn't a good thing for everyone. Several Browns veterans entered the offseason on thin ice due to uninspiring performances, including a seasoned playmaker who just might lose his roster spot to one of the new rookies.

Browns RB Pierre Strong Jr. Could Lose Job to Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson

With Nick Chubb hitting free agency this offseason, the Browns used the draft to upgrade their backfield. They first used the draft's 36th overall pick on former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins before circling back to the RB ranks to pluck Dylan Sampson from the University of Tennessee at No. 126.

With the upside that Judkins and Sampson bring to the table, it wouldn't be surprising if veteran RB Pierre Strong Jr. is the odd man out once training camp wraps up.

Strong, 26, is a former 2022 New England Patriots fourth-round pick who was traded to the Browns in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. back in August 2023. The ex-South Dakota State product has since operated as a backup option for Chubb and Jerome Ford, playing 455 offensive snaps across 31 games (1 start) in the last two seasons.

Although he's far from the NFL's worst runner, nothing about Strong's game screams that he's irreplaceable. His average of 4.5 rushing yards on 89 carries with the Browns isn't eye-opping, while his abysmal 63.3% catch percentage during that stretch paints him as being one-dimensional.

In fact, the 2024 season saw the Little Rock, AR native finish with new career-worst Pro Football Focus grades in terms of receiving (48.5), pass protection (42.8), and overall offense (58.4).

Meanwhile, the Browns' new rookie RB duo brings much more upside to the table. Judkins is coming off an extremely productive three-year run, split between Ole Miss and Ohio State, racking up 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on 739 carries (5.1 yards per attempt) in 42 games, earning various individual honors and a 2024 CFP National Championship title along the way.

As for Sampson, he's coming off a 2024 performance that saw him pace the SEC in carries (258), rushing yards (1,491), and TDs (22) in 13 games with the Volunteers. He's the home-run-type of RB who will make Cleveland's backfield exciting to watch on any given play.

Unless Strong completely reverses course, chances are he'll be the odd man out this summer. The Browns' backfield is much better off with the trio of Judkins, Sampson, and veteran RB Jerome Ford leading the charge in 2025.

