New Browns Addition Already on Hot Seat After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered the NFL offseason with tons of questions about their quarterback position. With Deshaun Watson's future unclear as he keeps failing to live up to his $230 million contract, the Browns added some QB depth last month when they acquired Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles, sending Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-rounder back the other way.

While having another arm like Pickett in the QB room helps with depth, the Browns were always going to add at least another signal-caller or two this offseason. The former 2022 first-rounder hasn't done much to prove that he can be an every-week starter, forcing Cleveland to add some competition to help Pickett prove his worth.

Now that the NFL draft is over, it's safe to say things look less promising for Pickett's outlook than they did at the beginning of the offseason.

Browns QB Kenny Pickett is Officially on Hot Seat After NFL Draft

Pickett's status with the Browns already became shaky when the team reunited with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco earlier this month. The 40-year-old gunslinger has experience playing under Stefanski from the 2023 season, providing a new obstacle on Pickett's path to the starting job.

Unfortunately, for the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers QB, competition only became steeper after the draft. After all, the Browns left Lambeau Field with two new rookie quarterbacks in their possession, drafting Oregon's Dillon Gabriel with the 94th overall pick before snagging Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at No. 144.

Gabriel, 24, just finished third in Heisman Trophy voting after transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season. The former Central Florida/Oklahoma product thrived with the Ducks, making a Big Ten-leading 326 completions for 3,857 passing yards and 30 touchdowns (to six interceptions) while also recording 149 rushing yards and seven more scores on 75 carries.

Meanwhile, Sanders was one of the Big 12's top QBs last fall. His off-field personality may have played a role in his sliding down the draft, however, that doesn't change the fact that he's gifted on the gridiron, having led the conference in completions (353), passing yards (4,134), and touchdowns (37) en route to winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Gabriel and Sanders might not be ready to start any time soon, but the duo might have a higher upside than Pickett. The 26-year-old veteran has struggled beneath the NFL spotlight to begin his career, going 15-10 with a 62.4% completion rate, 4,765 passing yards, 15 TDs, 14 INTs, and a 79.3 passer rating in 30 games (25 starts) with the Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

It won't be long before training camp arrives and Browns fans will have a better idea about how the QB situation will play out. Regardless of how Cleveland currently views him, it's clear that Pickett must step up to outperform the veteran and rookie competition alike this summer if he wants to play a significant role in Stefanki's lineup next season.

