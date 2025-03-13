Kenny Pickett Sends Message to QBs Eyeing Browns' Starter Job

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation already looks incredibly different less than a week into NFL free agency. Although they've yet to sign a free-agent gunslinger, the Browns did acquire QB Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week, sending fellow signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson and 2025-fifth round pick back to the City of Brotherly Love.

With Deshaun Watson likely missing the entire 2025 campaign, Pickett likely won't be the only new QB in Cleveland this offseason. Having said that, the Browns' latest trade acquisition has clarified that he won't be intimidated by any potential competition.

Browns News: Kenny Pickett Believes He's a Starting QB Following Trade

Thursday marked Pickett's first opportunity to introduce himself to the Cleveland media. When asked about what he expects from Year 1 with the Browns, the former Pittsburgh product revealed that he won't instantly accept a backup QB job.

"I do view myself as a starter," Pickett said, according to NFL analyst Andrew Siciliano. "I'm sure (the Browns are) going to bring in another veteran and who knows who else."

The 26-year-old quarterback added that "it doesn't matter who else is in the room" because all he's looking for is "an opportunity" to start (h/t @Rob_Shenanigans).

Nobody can blame Pickett for having his sights set on the Browns' No. 1 QB role, regardless of how the fanbase feels about his acquisition. The former 2022 20th-overall selection is likely looking for stability after the last few seasons were quite the rollercoaster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pickett in the first round three years ago with the hope that he could develop into their franchise signal-caller one day. Instead, the Oakhurst, NJ native struggled with consistency, leading the team to a 14-10 record as he threw for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns (with as many interceptions), and a 78.8 passer rating in 24 starts across two seasons.

The Steelers had enough of Pickett after that performance, sending him to the Philadelphia Eagles in a deal that involved four draft picks last March. Although he ultimately received a Super Bowl ring for his run, the 6-foot-3 QB didn't see any real action until he made appearances in Weeks 16 and 17, completing 24-of-39 passes (61.5%) for 286 yards, two TDs, an INT, and a 90.3 passer rating.

At the end of the day, it's encouraging to see that Pickett views his trade as a chance to prove himself rather than a potential easy backup gig. The Browns, at the very least, know that he's going to come in and try to win games, regardless of whether he has to compete with a first-round draft pick or second veteran name for the honor.

There also isn't harm in Pickett holding the starting job for one season. It isn't as if the Browns are on track to make the playoffs anyway, so allowing him to operate as the QB1 in 2025 rather than throwing a rookie into the flames could be a smart decision.

The NFL offseason just started, so it might not be long before the Browns give Pickett some quarterback competition. For now, he'll be ready and eager to accept any challenges put on his path toward the starting job.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: