Browns Defender at Risk of Being Traded This Offseason

#Browns DE Alex Wright since week 15 last year (last 6 games)



-11 pressures

-5 sacks (leads team)

-6 tackles for loss

-2 forced fumbles

-17 combined tackles

-1 safety



He had 1 sack his first 29 games before that- TALK ABOUT DEVELOPMENT#DawgPound

