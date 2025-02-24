Browns Defender on the Chopping Block Next After Juan Thornhill Release

The Cleveland Browns announced an NFL shake-up by revealing their plans to waive safety Juan Thornhill on Monday. The veteran defender signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Browns in 2023 and is now designated for a post-June 1 cut that will save the franchise $3.4 million, according to Spotrac.

The #Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say. The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home.



While releasing Thornhill will open up some much-needed spending money, the Browns likely aren't done making releases. Cleveland is currently more than $28.3 million over the cap and even with the projected budget increasing, more names must be cut if general manager Andrew Berry wants to field a competitive roster this fall.

Browns Should Cut DT Dalvin Tomlinson This Offseason

If the Browns are looking to free up more space, veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is another name potentially on the chopping block.

Tomlinson, 30, has been with the Browns since signing a four-year, $57 million contract during the 2023 offseason. Having said that, his 2024 performance left much to be desired as he finished his eighth NFL campaign with only 13 solo tackles and 3.0 sacks in 16 games. That just isn't the type of production Cleveland expects from a DT with an average annual value of $14.25 million.

The lackluster performance also caused his playing time to decrease as the 2024 season continued. The McDonough, GA native went from averaging 44.8 defensive snaps between Weeks 3 and 15 to averaging 32 in his final two appearances.

While Tomlinson did finish with the 30th-best defensive performance among interior defenders on Pro Football Focus, his grade of 67.4 was the second-worst effort of his career. The only time it's been worse was when he finished with a 61.2 last season.

At the end of the day, the last two seasons have highlighted how Tomlinson simply isn't a good fit for the Browns' defense.

The former Alabama product's pass rushing (64.8) and tackling (28.9) weren't up to snuff last season, and an offseason divorce would likely benefit both sides. Not only would a buyout give Tomlinson a fresh start, but the Browns would free up over $6.4 million if the release happens after June 1.

Tomlinson could have some juice left in the tank, however, he'll likely have to prove that's the case elsewhere. The Browns are in dire need of a postseason return and must capitalize on the financial benefits a potential release could bring.

