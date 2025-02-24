Browns Make First Big Cut of the 2025 Offseason

The NFL offseason has yet to kick into full gear, and teams haven't wasted any time preparing for free agency. General managers around the league have already started cutting players to open roster spots in hopes of landing free agents who can help turn the franchise around.

The Cleveland Browns must be heavily active in free agency following a disastrous 2024 campaign. They've already made some roster changes throughout the last few weeks, and now Browns GM Andrew Berry finally made his first big roster cut of the offseason as well.

The #Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say. The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home.



Thornhill had one year at $7m left on his deal. pic.twitter.com/CcNQpn5jc2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 24, 2025

Browns Release S Juan Thornhill Before Free Agency

On Monday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Browns have released veteran safety Juan Thornhill. The former Virginia Cavalier's release is a mutual decision, according to Garafolo, after speaking with the Browns "in recent days."

With free agency rapidly approaching, Thornhill's timely release will give him enough time to properly scout out potential destinations.

Thornhill, 29, joined the Browns on a three-year, $21 million contract during the 2023 offseason. The former 2019 second-rounder was coming off a solid run with the Kansas City Chiefs that included two Super Bowl victories, leaving fans hopeful that experience could help him make an impact in Cleveland.

Unfortunately, Thornhill's Browns tenure left much to be desired — mainly because of injuries. He's only suited up in 22 games across the last two seasons while failing to take advantage of any opportunities, recording only 72 solo tackles and four broken-up passes along the way.

Thornhill also finished the last two seasons with underwhelming Pro Football Focus defense grades. He finished as the No. 51-graded safety in 2023 (66.5) and only moved up to No. 40 in 2024 (65.5), making it clear that he wasn't worth the $7 million he was due next season.

Thornhill has already been designated a post-June 1 cut, meaning the dead money he leaves counting against the Browns' salary cap will be spread between the next two years, freeing up $2.5 mililon in space this offseason, but costing about $9.3 million against the Browns' cap next year.

Although Thornhill's run in Cleveland was a miss, his experience (87 career games, two Super Bowl rings) will likely be enough to draw offseason attention. The Altavista, VA native will be free to negotiate with potential suitors when the NFL's tampering period begins on Monday, March 10.

