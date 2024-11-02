Browns Defender May Get His Wish as Trade Deadline Quickly Approaches
The Cleveland Browns' 2024 season has gone completely different than the way players and fans thought it would. They have dealt with multiple injuries, including losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles.
They sit at 2-6 as they snapped their five-game losing streak in Week 8. Jameis Winston came in and beat the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 in a thrilling win. Even though they got back in the win column, the Browns will likely be sellers at the trade deadline.
EDGE Za'Darius Smith has been a name that has come up in trade talks. Smith has been linked to the Detroit Lions and he was open to landing there. Now, the latest report revealed that this actually has a chance of happening.
Browns News: Lions Have Called Browns About Za’Darius Smith
The Lions lost defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the year and are looking to replace him. They look at Smith as a reasonable option and hope to land him, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"The team has checked in with numerous teams around the league, including Cleveland with hopes of landing Za’Darius Smith."- Dianna Russini
Smith has played for the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in his career but would love to suit for the Lions. It would give him a chance to play against his former teams while suiting up for a Super Bowl contender.
The Kentucky product has compiled 14 solo tackles and five sacks in 2024. He would be able to step in and give the Lions an effective pass rusher. Smith seems to have mentally checked out of Cleveland. If he was focused on the Browns, he wouldn't say he's open to joining the Lions. Instead, he admitted that and there's a good chance he will land there.
