Browns Defender on Thin Ice Entering NFL Draft

All eyes are on the Cleveland Browns now that the 2025 NFL draft is finally here. Boasting four top-100 picks this year, the Browns' draft journey will begin when they announce the second-overall selection on Thursday night, which will ultimately shape how the rest of their three-day experience goes.

After finishing the 2024 campaign with three wins, the Browns clearly have plenty of room for improvement. They'll be looking to use their incoming rookie class to replace underperforming veterans, including a defensive back who's on thin ice right before the draft.

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is on Thin Ice Before 2025 NFL Draft

It wouldn't surprise many Browns fans if veteran cornerback Greg Newsome II didn't survive the offseason in Cleveland. The former 2021 first-round pick is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, leaving his future with the franchise up in the air as trade rumors swirl.

It isn't the first time that Newsome's outlook has been in question. The ex-Northwestern product was believed to be available last offseason due to his being outplayed by fellow CBs Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr., however, the Browns ultimately decided to hold on to Newsome throughout the 2024 season.

Instead of stepping up and thriving in the face of competition, Newsome left much to be desired in Year 4. A hamstring injury limited the Chicago native to 13 games (1 start) last season, resulting in only 24 solo tackles, five broken-up passes, and one interception across a career-low 575 defensive snaps.

Newsome finished the campaign as one of the lower-ranked CBs regarding various Pro Football Focus grades, including coverage (54.0, 99th), run defense (52.1, 93rd), and overall defense (52.2, 106th).

With plenty of promising CB prospects available in the 2025 draft, it wouldn't be a shock if the Browns wanted to replace Newsome with a high-upside rookie. There's certainly some financial incentive behind a potential trade, considering how Cleveland would save over $13.3 million by moving the 24-year-old ballhawk at any point this offseason, according to Spotrac.

Even if the return isn't astronomical, it makes sense for the Browns to trade Newsome as soon as possible if they're 100% certain he isn't in their future plans. It's better to get a late-round pick back now rather than losing him for nothing as a free agent next summer.

At the end of the day, Newsome's future in Cleveland will become clearer once the NFL draft is over. If the Browns wind up drafting a rookie cornerback or two, one can assume that the former Northwestern Wildcat is on his way out of town.

