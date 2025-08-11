Browns Defender on Thin Ice After First 2 Weeks of Camp

With preseason officially underway with the first weeks of games out of the way, it's time to start being a bit more critical. Not everyone on the Cleveland Browns is going to make the team, nor should they. Some guys just aren't good enough. It's hard getting into the NFL, which is why so many guys come and go across a season.

One name that should be very worried about their spot is former first-rounder Devin Bush. A rather surprising name, considering he's only in year two of being a member of the Browns, and the year prior, 2023, he had a great year with the Seattle Seahawks. He's on his third team in five seasons and, for the most part, has failed to live up to the billing after the Pittsburgh Steelers took him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he's stuck around and managed to turn into a solid starter in the NFL.

Yet, he's never been good enough to look past any off-field issues, and right now, he's in the midst of a legal case. The pre-trial date is set for Aug. 15, 2025. If things go badly for him and more information comes out about the crimes that he's been accused of, then it's very likely the Browns will cut him and move on.

Mediocre performances in the preseason won't help his standing either. There's every chance he clears his name and moves on from this with just a slap on the wrist, but his play on the field last year wasn't impressive, and his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers left us wanting. He didn't make a single tackle, and his presence on the field didn't add anything for the team.

His poor performances alone could sink his time with the Browns, but coupled with his legal issues and you have a player who could easily find himself looking for a new job before the calendar turns to September.

He's not the only high-profile member of the team looking at a future away from Cleveland, as running back Quinshon Judkins remains away from the team as his legal matter plays out. Couple that with the fact he hadn't even signed a contract yet, and it's far more likely the Browns cut him rather than put up with any more nonsense that may come their way.