Browns Just Dropped The Ball on Another Quarterback Solution

The 2025 NFL draft is less than three weeks away, meaning it likely won't be long before the Cleveland Browns add another quarterback to their roster. The Browns recently acquired the 26-year-old Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles amid Deshaun Watson's uncertain future, however, that won't stop the team from searching for a long-term answer to its QB room.

Admittingly, some Browns fans are questioning if Pickett has what it takes to lead under center — even if it's only for one season. The former first-round pick hasn't exactly lived up to his draft pedigree, justifying a lot of the pessimism he's facing.

Even though there's a lot of time to prover his doubters wrong, Pickett's critics are likely souring on the Browns' offseason trade even more following another QB-related trade that just happened.

Browns' Kenny Pickett Trade Looks Worse After Cowboys Land Joe Milton

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys acquired QB Joe Milton III and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder. Even though Milton was only drafted by the Patriots last year, fellow QB Drake Maye's breakout performance made the 25-year-old passer expendable.

Even though the Browns had nothing to do with the trade, the Cowboys' acquisition of Milton makes the earlier Pickett deal look even worse.

For starters, Pickett hardly looks like a QB solution based on how his career has unfolded. He's rarely looked like a franchise signal-caller since his NFL career began, and that fact was further illustrated by his completing only 59.5% of passes for 291 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an 86.5 passer rating across 134 offensive snaps with the Eagles in 2024.

Meanwhile, Milton showed more potential than that in his lone start for the Patriots. Facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, the former Tennessee Volunteer went 22-of-29 (75.9%) in the pocket for 241 yards, one touchdown, and a 111.4 passer rating. His 95.8 Pro Football Focus offense grade was also the best among every quarterback that week.

Secondly, the draft picks involved in the two offseason trades also work against Cleveland's favor. It only cost the Cowboys a fifth-round pick (No. 171) to land Milton as well as a seventh-rounder (No. 217). Conversely, the Browns traded third-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a Round 5 selection (No. 164) to acquire Pickett.

In other words, it cost the Browns more (a higher draft pick + a player) to acquire Pickett than it did for the Cowboys to add Milton, who clearly has higher upside than the former University of Pittsburgh product. If Pickett fumbles whatever role he's given — either QB1 or backup — will continue looking like Cleveland overpaid for a mediocre passer.

September is still a ways away, meaning there's still a lot of time before Milton and Pickett can show what they can do with their new teams. Hopefully, the Browns' newest signal-caller exceeds expectations by proving his doubters wrong on the gridiron.

Otherwise, Cleveland's QB carousal might not be as close to stopping as the fanbase hoped.

