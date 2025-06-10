Browns Fans Even More Thankful for Myles Garrett After TJ Watt-Steelers Drama Emerged

Teams around the league have changed their attention over to mandatory minicamp. That is the last thing on the schedule before training camp starts next month.

Minicamps are important, though, as players who decide to stay away are subject to fines. And it looks like the Steelers are dealing with that.

According to Ian Rapoport, edge TJ Watt is not in attendance for minicamp, as he seeks a long-term deal. Rapoport added there's no progress on a new deal.

This development certainly makes fans and members of the organization happy about their place with Myles Garrett.

The #Steelers All-Pro edge TJ Watt, seeking a new deal, is not in attendance at mandatory minicamp, per me and @MikeGarafolo. No progress on a long-term deal. pic.twitter.com/YhF1wEtwQW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2025

Browns Are in Great Place With Myles Garrett

Following the 2024 season, Garrett publicly requested a trade, but the Browns didn't budge on that. Instead, they turned around and made him the highest-paid edge rusher in the league. In March, Browns and Garrett agreed to terms on a four-year, $160 million deal that included $123 million guaranteed.

Since entering the league in 2017, Garrett has been one of the best pass rushers in the league. He ranks second in the league in sacks (102.5) since the 2017 season. The player in first place? The aforementioned Watt with 108.

Even though he's a bitter rival, Brown fans know how talented and disruptive Watt is. Both guys were drafted in the 2017 NFL draft and have wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

He's heading into the last season of a four-year, $112 million extension with a cap hit of $30 million in 2025. Despite getting that high number for next season, he's looking to lock in a massive extension, especially after seeing what Garrett got from Cleveland.

Browns fans have to feel good that Garrett is locked through 2030 while their division rival has their best player sitting out of minicamp.

