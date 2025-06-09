Browns Waive Rookie to Make Room for Veteran Free Agent

Job security is a tough thing to come by when you're a professional athlete, and Cleveland Browns fans just saw one newcomer to the NFL learn that lesson the hard way after recently signing a three-year contract with the franchise.

Monday afternoon, the Browns announced they had waived rookie offensive lineman Justin Osborne to replace him in the trenches with a veteran. Osborne had agreed to a three-year, $2.9 million contract with Cleveland in May of 2025, but now finds himself out of a job and in an unwanted position as most franchises have filled out their camp rosters now that we've crossed into June.

We've signed T Jackson Barton and waived C Justin Osborne with an injury designation



📰 » https://t.co/yj9cFkD2hx pic.twitter.com/UAQus7HgcU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 9, 2025

Browns Waived Justin Osborne to Make Roster Space for Jackson Barton

While Osborne's time with the Browns ended before it ever really had a chance to start, Cleveland is set to welcome offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the roster as the seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft will serve primarily as a depth piece behind starting right tackle Jack Conklin.

This past season, Barton made four appearances for the Arizona Cardinals, including a pair of starts. For his career, the former University of Utah standout has appeared in 13 total games for the Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Barton's primary role will likely be as a reserve tackle, but he has been used on special teams throughout his career and could offer the Browns another big body to put on the line for different punt and field goal coverages.

With the quarterback situation in Cleveland still very uncertain, having as many capable protectors up front on the offensive line will only help keep those signal callers upright to give them the time needed to scan the field and deliver the ball to receivers.

This past season, Barton had an overall PFF grade of 63.9, placing him in the middle-of-the-pack of eligible tackles. The 29-year-old was rated higher as a run blocker than a pass blocker during the 2024 campaign, and that could be a skill that the Browns lean on with so many new faces joining Jerome Ford in the backfield this season.