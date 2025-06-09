Browns Quarterback on Thin Ice After OTAs

There was a clear fallout at the quarterback position during OTAs for the Cleveland Browns. It is hard to see the team not cutting quarterback Kenny Pickett in the next weeks of the offseason. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have zero chance of being cut or moved off the active roster. This means the final spot at the position is likely going to come down to Joe Flacco and Pickett competing for the third quarterback role. There simply isn't a path to the Browns carrying four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Needing every snap to evaluate the current competition, there isn't a reason to carry an extra quarterback deeper into the summer. With this in mind, it is likely to be Pickett who finds himself the odd man out after having an underwhelming OTAs performance. It was clear that Flacco is the better veteran option, and the promise of the two young rookie quarterbacks will keep them both locked into roster spots.

The Browns are Likely Going to Cut Quarterback Kenny Pickett in the 2025 Offseason

Flacco was not only more impressive in OTAs but also has a history with the Cleveland Browns. It was the veteran quarterback who helped the team go on a surprising run at the end of the 2023 season. Turning back the clock to his days with Baltimore, Flacco fearlessly slung the ball all over the field, breaking plays that earned Cleveland a playoff berth.

This helps paint a clear picture as to why the team is not only going to give Flacco a roster spot, but perhaps a real shot at winning the early starting job. If neither Gabriel nor Sanders is able to take a step in front of the veteran, it wouldn't be shocking to see Flacco earn a start or two early in the season to give the rookies more time to adjust to the next level.

Regardless, it is clear that no part of Cleveland's way forward is going to include Pickett. The former Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback has played his way out of a job, and left the franchise no option but to turn the page.

