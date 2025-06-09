Browns Veteran Sends Early Goodbye to Nick Chubb After Latest News

Following the disappointing 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns had key departures this offseason. While some of those departures, like Jedrick Wills Jr, were welcome by Browns fans, there have been a few losses that will haunt the fan base for a while. Perhaps none of those hurt as badly as Nick Chubb leaving.

Plenty of Browns fans were holding out hope that Chubb would return to Cleveland for another season. Selecting Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft likely ended that possibility, and it was reported over the weekend that the fan favorite running back was expected to sign with the Houston Texans.

With the news that Chubb is likely headed to Houston, one of his Browns teammates shared a public message, saying goodbye to the star rusher. Seven-time Pro Bowler Joel Bitonio posted photos of himself and Chubb on Instagram with the caption of a heart emoji and a bat, referring to the star playmaker's nickname, Batman.

Joel Bitonio Says Goodbye to Nick Chubb After Texans Interest in Star RB

#Browns Joel Bitonio says goodbye to Nick Chubb on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/g2iFFmrOe5 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 9, 2025

Chubb has spent the entirety of his NFL career playing alongside Bitonio in Cleveland. Ever since he was a second-round pick back in 2018, Chubb has had Bitonio lining up in front of him. If Chubb does end up in Houston, it will be the first time in his eighth season in the league that he will be playing without him.

Bitonio will enter his 12th season as a Brown after mulling retirement throughout the offseason. The 33-year-old offensive lineman is coming off an impressive seven straight Pro Bowl honors. He is by far the longest-tenured Brown on the roster, so losing a longtime teammate with whom he has shared a lot of ups and downs must especially hurt.

