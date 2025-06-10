Browns Fans Have Nothing to Worry About With Ridiculous Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

The hottest rumor swirling around the Browns, and even the entire NFL twittersphere right now, is the notion that somehow, Cleveland could trade their newly drafted rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to the Detroit Lions. A quick Google search will show dozens upon dozens of clickbaiting articles tantalizingly teasing this unexpected proposition that has everyone talking about Sanders’ potentially tenuous future in Cleveland.

Speculation is one thing, but is there any solid evidence that such a move is probable, let alone possible? Surely, based on the amount of pageviews this theory is generating, there must be at least a shred of truth on which to fuel this rampant rumor mill.

After sifting through clues, dead ends, and red herrings like a digital Sherlock Holmes, the initial spark that ignited this wildfire was finally found. As far as can be discerned with the available information, the “culprit” is one Anne Erickson, a writer for Heavy Sports. In Erickson’s defense, her article clearly introduces the trade proposal in question as nothing more than what it really is: an interesting idea worth discussing.

If this were to play out the way Erickson imagines, Shedeur would go to Detroit to serve as a backup behind Jared Goff while the Browns would receive the Lions’ current backup quarterback, Hendon Hooker and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick. While she doesn’t make any claims about the veracity of this claim and is sure not to tie it to any official sources, Erickson does lay out a few possible reasons why this trade scenario could work out for both teams.

In her article, Erickson tries to explain her logic behind the plan, citing depth concerns in Detroit, but the mountain of contradictory common sense stacked against her means that this fantasy is nothing more than a pipe dream.

Browns Are Not Trading Shedeur Sanders Any Time Soon

For starters, the Browns already have four quarterbacks currently competing for the starting spot, not to mention a fifth, Deshaun Watson, still on their payroll. With such an overabundance crowding their QB room, it would make precisely zero sense for them to trade one quarterback for another when they already have far more than they need.

Speaking of trading quarterbacks, if the Browns were to actually trade one of their lot, it certainly wouldn’t be Shedeur Sanders. The Browns might have pulled off the steal of the draft when they selected Sanders in the fifth round despite a general consensus that he should have been drafted far earlier, perhaps even in the top ten overall.

By sending Shedeur to Detroit, or anywhere else, the Browns would be forfeiting this value, likely for a player with far less talent and potential than the one they already have.

If any Browns quarterback is at risk of being traded, it's obviously Kenny Pickett, who clearly doesn’t fit into the overpopulated equation. The veteran Joe Flacco is expected to at least start the season under center, so he can’t be the one the Browns choose to let go. Dillon Gabriel is likely safe, too, because if the Browns brass ships him off to another team, they are admitting to the league and their fans that they wasted a third-round draft pick that could have been used elsewhere on their lackluster roster.

Pickett, however, is, for lack of a better word, expendable. He’s not as experienced as Joe Flacco, and he’s put out enough bad tape in his career to count out any conversation about his potential.

Furthermore, it's highly unlikely that the Lions’ starting quarterback would be comfortable with his team bringing in a wildly popular rookie who wants to take his job. What an awful work environment it would be for Jared Goff to hear his own fans chanting for Sanders to come into the game every time he makes a bad throw. Creating that kind of discordance is enough to break up any team; just look at how things played out with Aaron Rodgers when the Packers brought in Jordan Love.

But by far the biggest reason why Erickson’s idea will never come to fruition is the overwhelming outpouring of support Shedeur has received from Cleveland fans. His jerseys are flying off shelves, and the media is even hungrily tracking his practice stats. It's still yet to be seen whether Sanders will be a star in this league, but for now, Browns fans can rest assured that this promising prospect isn’t going anywhere soon.

