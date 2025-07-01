Browns Fans Won’t Be Sad If Defensive Starter Is Traded Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are revamping their defense ahead of the 2025 season. They drafted DT Mason Graham and LB Carson Schwesinger to pair with DE Myles Garrett and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah long-term. They're keeping Denzel Ward as well, hoping to see him return to Pro Bowl caliber in 2025. It'll be the best parts of last year's defense, mixed in with some new rookies and some fresh free agents.

That said, money is tight for the club. They have to stay flexible long-term with $50+ million plus still owed to Deshaun Watson following the expiration of his contract. Garrett's new contract will bog down the team as well, ensuring that some names will eventually have to go to afford other players.

One of the position groups that will see a huge competition between one another will be the cornerbacks. Two names in particular are going to be vying for a job with the team long-term: Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome. One of these names will eventually be gone, assuming the team keeps Ward long-term. There's just not enough money to afford 10-figure deals for each of the three different players.

Browns Should Consider Trading CB Martin Emerson Before It's Too Late

All three men are good players, but none of them is so good that you couldn't make a case for moving on from one of them. Ward seems like the best of the bunch, plus he's too expensive to move on from this season. That means you'll likely have to move on from Emerson or Newsome.

Neither man is such a world-beater as a player that it's a simple option. Newsome seems more consistent, but Emerson is younger. Both men are in the final years of their contract, with Newsome looking at $13 million for the year and will likely demand something similar, if not more expensive, come the offseason. Yet, Emerson will likely demand nearly the same amount in the upcoming offseason.

So one has to go, and that one should likely be Emerson. While he's shown some potential, he had a pretty awful 2024. The issues around the defense aren't all on him, but game-changing players can elevate bad teams. Emerson isn't that guy. He's regressed a bit and has shown to have holes in his game. He's a valuable player, but is he better than Newsome?

With a crop of young rookies behind both men, it's fair to say that trading Emerson sooner rather than later is the right move. If done before training camp, you maximize his value and limit his injury potential. If you can swing him for a third or fourth-rounder, all the better. Even if you can't, however, moving him will still free up future cap space and help you keep Newsome around long-term.

