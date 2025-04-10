Deshaun Watson Publicly Disputes Browns' 2025 QB Plans

Cleveland Browns fans are starting to feel more excited now that the 2025 NFL draft is nearly here. The upcoming three-day event represents a new start for the fanbase, especially with the Browns holding this year's No. 2 selection, allowing them to add one of the nation's top quarterback prospects in just two weeks.

With the Browns likely targeting a rookie QB in Round 1 and having traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason, all signs point to Deshaun Watson's time in Cleveland being over. The $240 million quarterback hasn't come close to living up to the hype due to a combination of injuries and abysmal performances, leaving Browns fans ready to move on.

But even though the Browns fanbase, management, and coaching staff are ready for a new name under center, Watson clearly isn't ready to let go of his job just yet.

Deshaun Watson Pushes Back Against Browns' Future QB Plans

On Wednesday, Watson posted a video to his Instagram account where he discusses recovering from last season's Achilles tear. The veteran signal-caller talks about how "everyone" is doubting him and that he plans to return to the gridiron better than ever, whenever that happens.

"Everyone don’t believe in me, Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was," Watson said in the video. "But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself. The peace that I’ve been channeling the last couple of months. I know, I’m gonna be way better than before."

Deshaun Watson: I'll be back way better than before. https://t.co/3Hlksk5VzC — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 10, 2025

Athletes tend to play with an "everyone-against-me" mentality, so it isn't shocking that Watson isn't ready to let go of the Browns' QB1 job just yet. He's been a starting quarterback throughout his football career, so the fact that Cleveland appears ready to move on must be quite the blow to his ego.

Having said that, Watson has done little to put himself in Browns fans' good graces. The former Clemson Tiger has struggled to stay on the field because of a combination of significant injuries and his 2022 suspension. The combination of off-field woes has resulted in his making only 19 starts across the last three seasons.

It'd be one thing if Watson successfully capitalized on his limited appearances, but that hasn't been the case. He's only led the Browns to an uninspiring 9-10 record when he's played, completing only 61.2% of passes for 3,365 passing yards, 19 touchdowns (to 12 interceptions), and an 80.7 passer rating.

Not exactly the type of numbers the Browns want to see from Watson, who will carry a $35.9 million cap hit in 2025, according to Spotrac. The number looks even worse after Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslem recently admitted that the team's decision to bring Watson has been nothing short of a disaster.

Even if Watson is 100% confident that he'll return to form, he likely won't get to prove it with the Browns. He's on track to miss the majority — if not the entirety — of the 2025 NFL season, giving Cleveland's next QB more than enough time to run away with the job.

Swings and misses are a part of sports, and the failed Watson experiment is the Browns' latest example to fall into the latter category.

