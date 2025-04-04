Browns Silence Potential Pre-Draft Drama With Latest QB News

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and the Browns have a big decision to make fairly early in the draft with the No. 2 overall pick.

There will be a bunch of talented prospects on the board and that may include QB Shedeur Sanders. Owner Jimmy Haslam recently came out and said the team took a 'big swing and miss' on Watson, indicating he's having some buyer's remorse.

The Browns have a big question mark at quarterback and head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about Sanders during the league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

He revealed the Browns plan to have dinner with Sanders and see him throw live at his pro day which takes place on Friday.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledges the club will have dinner with Shedeur Sanders later this week in connection with his Colorado pro day. Also eager to see him throw live: pic.twitter.com/fN29D8VxDU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 31, 2025

Browns Still Doing Homework on Shedeur Sanders

Stefanski knows he needs to find an upgrade at the quarterback position and Sanders could be an option. Although they've watched him on tape, seeing him throw the ball in person is a different element. Having dinner also allows Cleveland to get a better picture of the type of person Sanders is and how he would potentially fit into their building.

GM Andrew Berry has spoken highly about Sanders throughout the draft process, calling him a 'really impressive young man.'

While some critics have taken shots at Sanders throughout the process, the Browns are clearly interested in him. Throughout his college career, he has shown the ability to deliver darts from the pocket to all three levels on the field.

Despite not being the most athletic player, Sanders is someone who has the traits to succeed in the league. The Browns know they need to improve at the position, with just Kenny Pickett looking like the only realistic starting option on the roster.

If the Browns fall in love with Sanders this week, there's a chance he could become the selection at No. 2 when the NFL Draft rolls around.

