Browns Must Sign Veteran QB to Start April on Right Note

The Cleveland Browns' start to the NFL offseason has been quiet, to say the least. Rather than signing big names or a large number of players, the Browns have spent the spring adding a handful of veteran depth pieces on one- and two-year deals, likely waiting to round out the rest of the roster through this month's draft.

Even if the Browns are focusing on this year's rookie class for help, that doesn't mean they can't add another veteran free agent or two. In fact, one potential signing would certainly help general manager Andrew Berry & Co. open April on the right note.

Browns Should Consider Reunion With Joe Flacco

The quarterback room is one area where the Browns could use some depth. With Deshaun Watson's outlook unclear, the recently acquired Kenny Pickett is currently Cleveland's only healthy QB option.

Even though the Browns will likely address that situation with a rookie passer in three weeks, there's always room for another arm. That's why GM Berry must consider reuniting with free-agent QB Joe Flacco to begin April.

Browns fans fondly remember Flacco for his heroic performance during the 2023 season. After Watson went down with a season-ending injury, the former Super Bowl MVP led the Browns to a 4-1 run down the stretch to clinch a playoff berth while averaging 323.2 passing yards per game with 13 touchdowns and a 90.2 passer rating along the way.

Despite the fanbase wanting Flacco to return in 2024, that wasn't the case. The Browns reportedly didn't offer the former 2008 first-rounder a contract during the offseason, leading to him spending the following campaign with the Indianapolis Colts. He started six games, throwing for 1,761 yards, 12 TDs, and a 90.5 passer rating.

Considering how Pickett hasn't had many recent promising performances, signing Flacco as an insurance option makes a ton of sense. He's already familiar with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and several offensive players, and a return would give the fans something to be happy about after they never wanted the 40-year-old QB to leave town in the first place.

Besides, it isn't as if a potential reunion is unfathomable. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported earlier this week that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam revealed Flacco "is in the conversation" to play snaps for the franchise in 2025, leaving time to tell if the two sides can hammer out a deal before the draft.

Each of Flacco's last five contracts was for $4.5 million or less annually, meaning the Browns wouldn't have to break the bank to bring him back. It's a low-cost, low-risk move that would send goodwill to a fanbase plagued by a revolving door at quarterback for far too long.

