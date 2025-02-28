QB Draft Prospect Urges Browns to Reunite Him With Former Coach

The 2025 NFL draft is in less than two months, leaving Cleveland Browns fans to wonder who general manager Andrew Berry will select with their first-round pick.

Although it remains to be seen who the Browns will announce at No. 2, there's a good chance they'll be leaving Round 1 with a new quarterback now that the Deshaun Watson experiment is officially a bust. At least one of Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will still be available after the New York Giants open the draft, while Ole Miss' Jaxon Dart is another potential target.

That's without even mentioning Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who recently made it clear he'd love to join the Browns for one specific reason: a reunion.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Wants Reunion With Browns OC Tommy Rees

Like most prospects, Milroe has been in Indianapolis, IN this week to take part in the NFL scouting combine. When asked about how it'd feel to be drafted by the Browns during Friday's media scrum, the 22-year-old QB revealed that he'd love to play under offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached the former at Alabama in 2023.

"That would definitely be great," Milroe revealed to Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling. "Me and Coach Rees had a great relationship while he was at Alabama. My first year starting, he was my first offense coordinator... It would be outstanding to be able to play under him again and do a lot of special things."

Rees arrived in Alabama as an offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 campaign — Milroe's first year as the Crimson Tide's starting QB. The duo's partnership ended up paying off as the up-and-coming signal-caller completed 65.8% of passes for 2,834 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and a 172.2 passing efficiency while also adding 531 rushing yards and 12 more TDs on 161 carries.

The impressive performance led to Milroe finishing sixth in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting.

The connection only lasted one season as Rees left to join the Browns as a pass game specialist and tight ends coach last offseason. Milroe's passing numbers took a step back without the 32-year-old coach on the Crimson Tide's staff, finishing the 2024 campaign with 2,844 passing yards, 16 TDs (to 11 interceptions), and a 148.8 efficiency rate.

Although he did post a 168-726-20 stat line, it's hard not to notice how Milroe's regression coincided with Rees' departure. Fortunately for the Alabama gunslinger, the Browns OC recently sounded like he's open to a reunion.

"As a person, I have a lot of love for Jalen, a lot of respect for Jalen," Rees said on Jan. 31, per Browns writer Kelsey Russo. "When you're the play-caller and the quarterback, there's a great relationship there. I have a lot of love for Jalen as the man he is and wish him all the best."

After years of being in quarterback hell, Browns fans would welcome a promising prospect like Milroe with open arms. The 6-foot-1 passer's future is already bright on its own, however, it's hard not to imagine the heights he could reach upon being reunited with Rees.

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft begins on Thursday, Apr. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wi.

