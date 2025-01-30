Browns GM Refutes Ridiculous Draft Rumor Involving Top Prospect
The Cleveland Browns are looking toward the 2025 season. They have nine total draft picks, including the 2nd overall pick.
The Browns finished with a 3-14 record, in large part due to the play at quarterback. Deshaun Watson struggled immensely before going down with a torn Achilles. He re-tore it again, putting major doubt into his availability for the 2025 season.
The rumors of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland have started. The East-West Shrine game takes place on Jan. 30 down in Arlington, Texas. Practices have been happening all week, and teams are down there to scout some prospects.
Sanders was present, and a report emerged that Cleveland told him not to participate in the practices. GM Andrew Berry addressed those rumors on Tuesday and shut down them down.
Browns News: Andrew Berry Addresses Shedeur Sanders Practice Rumors
Berry stated, "I don't know where that report came from. That's not true. That's not a request that we made. With that being said, I want to be clear: whether he participated or not, that would have no bearing on how we think of him. But I don't know where that came from."
Sanders was down at the Shrine Bowl but didn't participate in practices. He spoke with multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns.
There's a clear need to upgrade the quarterback position and the Colorado product could be a nice choice. Over the last two seasons at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8% of his passes for 7,364 yards with 64 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
He has good accuracy to all three levels on the field and would allow the Browns to restart at QB. There will be a ton of news and leaks leading up to the draft regarding Sanders to Cleveland. Whether they are just smoke or real news remains to be seen.
One thing that's clear is the Browns will keep tabs on Sanders throughout the draft process.