Top QB Prospect Sends Threat to Browns Ahead of Draft
The Cleveland Browns have their hands full this offseason. After going 3-14 in 2024, the roster needs some overhaul to get better production on the field in 2025. One clear area of need is at QB. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles twice, putting his status for the 2025 season in serious doubt.
Cleveland owns the second overall pick in April's NFL Draft and could have the choice to select quarterbacks Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
There's a ton of time until Cleveland has to make that decision but Ward sent a message to teams that could pass on him in the draft.
He said, "OK, you're either going to draft me or you're not. If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that," told the Associated Press.
Cam Ward Sends Message to NFL Teams
Ward is the presumed top QB in this class and has the potential to be a franchise signal-caller in the NFL. The Texas native is a natural thrower of the football with outstanding command of an offense. Ward's arm talent is top-notch and he can deliver darts to all three levels on the field.
During his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami, Ward put up monster numbers. He recorded 18,189 passing yards with a whopping 158 TD passes.
He owns the tools that NFL teams look for in an NFL QB and the Browns are certainly doing their homework on him. Ward is one of the top players in this draft class.
Whether he's even on the clock at No. 2 is up in the air but he's wasting no time letting teams know they'll regret passing on him.
That shows the confidence he has in his abilities even though he has yet to play an NFL snap. Whether he's right remains to be seen.