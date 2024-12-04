Browns Forced to Settle in New Mock Draft With Dream Choices Gone
The Cleveland Browns are 3-9 on the season, and the attention has shifted over to the offseason. The Browns have serious questions at quarterback and Deshaun Watson is rehabbing his way back from a torn Achilles.
Not only is he coming back from a significant injury, but Watson also has a massive $72 million cap hit in 2025 and 2026. Jameis Winston will be a free agent come March, so the questions surrounding the quarterback are in full swing.
The outlook on the 2025 NFL Draft has begun, and The Athletic's Dan Brugler released his first mock draft. In that piece, he had the Browns taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the eighth overall pick.
Browns News: Cleveland Lands Mason Graham in Mock Draft
While most Browns fans would want to land a QB in the NFL Draft, the top two quarterbacks were gone. Cam Ward went No. 2 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders and Shadeur Sanders went No. 3 overall to the New York Giants in this projected mock draft.
That forced the Browns to pivot elsewhere and look to add to the trenches. Graham is known for being a menace along the interior as both a run stuffer and pass rusher. In his collegiate career, Graham logged 108 total tackles, 18 TFLs, and nine sacks.
Graham is viewed as one of the best players in this draft class and could have an immediate impact in the NFL. This the just the first of many mock drafts that will be released but in this scenario, the Browns had to go with a defensive player as the Top two QBs were off the board.
More Browns news and rumors: