Browns Free Agent on Verge of Landing With Contender Right After Draft

One of the more surprising developments for the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft was their decision to ignore the wide receiver room. Despite desperately needing another solid pass-catcher, the Browns opted to address other weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball, drafting two running backs, two quarterbacks, and a tight end.

This raised questions about what the Browns were thinking for their WR depth. Perhaps they would sign a veteran free agent or bring back one of their unsigned players. Elijah Moore, who remains unsigned in free agency, quickly came to mind as a possibility.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday, however, that Moore is likely headed elsewhere. According to Schultz, the 25-year-old playmaker is visiting Buffalo on Monday to meet with the Bills.

Moore had a career-best 61 catches for Cleveland last season. He just turned 25 years old.

WR Elijah Moore May Sign With the Bills This Week

The Bills have solid wideouts after signing Joshua Palmer in free agency. Keon Coleman will take a step forward in his second season, and Khalil Shakir continues to improve. Adding Moore into the mix will give Josh Allen another offensive weapon.

Joining a better offensive ecosystem in Buffalo could also benefit Moore as he enters the fifth season of his career.

Moore hasn't been able to live up to the hype he came into the league with. As a second-round pick in 2021, Moore failed to establish himself as an elite option in New York before getting traded to Cleveland after two seasons. With the Browns, Moore had his moments, putting up 1,178 yards and three touchdowns in 34 games, but was generally a part of the problem in an offense that frustrated the fanbase over the last two years.

The Browns currently have Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Michael Woods as their starting wide receivers, with Jamari Thrash and David Bell as depth options. That is certainly not the most intimidating group of receivers in the league, but it's also hard to imagine they will miss Moore too much. Let's hope that is the case for GM Andrew Berry's sake.

