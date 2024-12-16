Browns Get Hopeful Injury News on Key Starters Ahead of Week 16
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns lost three straight to fall to 3-11 for the season. As Browns fans are desperately hoping for this season from hell to end, there are still three more games left on the schedule. With two of those games coming against the Bengals and the Ravens, the Browns have a chance to affect the playoff race.
The Browns are preparing to visit Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 16. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are 7-point underdogs against their AFC North rivals. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski teased the return of two key starters that could help Cleveland's chances. On Monday, Stefanski said he is "hopeful" that David Njoku and Cedric Tillman will return against the Bengals, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
Browns News: David Njoku & Cedric Tillman to Return in Week 16
Stefanski was still cautious about the update, adding that he has to see how things play out this week.
The return of Njoku and Tillman will do wonders for the Browns offense that scored 14 and 7 points in the last two games, respectively. Things looked bleak for the Browns on Sunday against the Chiefs, resulting in Jameis Winston getting benched after throwing his third interception in the fourth quarter.
Whether Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start against the Bengals remains to be seen but Cleveland getting two of its top three pass-catchers back will be a big boost. Njoku has 439 yards and five touchdowns in ten games, while Tillman has 339 yards and three scores in 11 games this season. Jerry Jeudy has thrived in their absence as he is having a career season but the Browns still rank as the third-worst offense in the NFL this season.
