Browns Gifted Lifeboat to Keep Myles Garrett After NFC Star's Trade News
By Joe Summers
One of the easiest ways to ensure that you have a competitive team is to put the best possible defense on the field. We've seen numerous examples of elite defensive fronts elevating mediocre rosters, notably illustrated by the 2023 Cleveland Browns who made the playoffs.
After a failed season that showcased why Deshaun Watson's acquisition is perhaps the worst in sports history, the Browns need to find easy ways to compete. Superstar DE Myles Garrett's trade request is the dark cloud hanging over the organization, though Cleveland was just given a potential lifeboat to save their drowning dreams.
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly discussing trade options for perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons. If the Browns play this right, they could keep Garrett and pair him with Parsons to create the best defensive line in the entire NFL.
Browns Need to Trade for Micah Parsons to Keep Myles Garrett
Garrett has been clear that he wants to win. Cleveland is perhaps the league's largest laughingstock, previously with no true path to contention thanks to the Watson mistake. However, a few shrewd moves can change everything. Even just this year we saw the Washington Commanders go from selecting second overall like the Browns are to making the NFC Championship.
If the Cowboys are serious about potentially trading Parsons, there's an opportunity here. Garrett and Parsons are widely considered to be two of the most dominant defensive players in the league and if you were starting a team today, they'd be among the top picks.
Even if your offense is terrible, you can compete with a strong defensive line. To call that theoretical tandem "strong" would be a dramatic understatement. This year alone they combined for 26 sacks and given their respective ages, the Browns could have a duo to build around for the foreseeable future.
Of course, the cap is an issue. Watson's absurd salary makes things difficult, so Cleveland would have to part ways with some expensive contracts to make things work. That said, Dallas would likely prefer to trade Parsons to the AFC if they make a move, giving the Browns a chance.
The NFL's salary cap is easily manipulated, particularly if you factor in contract restructuring. If Cleveland's front office is serious about making a move in 2025, Parsons represents their best possible opportunity at contention.