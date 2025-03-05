Browns Gifted Perfect Opportunity to Sign Veteran QB to Replace Jameis Winston

Over the last two seasons, the Cleveland Browns started seven different quarterbacks. Yet, which quarterbacks will be on the roster at the start of the 2025 season is completely unknown.

Deshaun Watson will miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign. Jameis Winston is a free agent and isn't expected to return. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe's futures in Cleveland are murky, to say the least.

While the Browns are laser-focused on their No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they have to add a veteran QB into the mix, regardless. It's not clear whether the Browns will ride with Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders as their QB1 next season. GM Andrew Berry could even go an entirely different direction and opt for a veteran signal-caller.

The Browns will need a veteran backup, no matter what. Fortunately for them, an excellent option just hit the free agent market. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders were releasing Gardner Minshew.

Browns Should Pursue QB Gardner Minshew

In his six-year career, Minshew started 46 games for four different teams. His best stretch came in 2023 when he led the Colts to a 7-6 record in his starts and made the Pro Bowl. Last season with the Raiders was less successful as Minshew went 2-7 in his starts and was benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell before winning his job back.

At this point, it's hard to trust the former sixth-round pick as a starter, but he is a very solid backup option. There is a chance a team could swoop in and trade for Minshew before his release becomes official next week. The Browns should seriously consider pursuing him as they revamp their QB room for next season.

