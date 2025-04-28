Browns Giving Chance to Rookie Dealing With Draft Heartbreak

The Cleveland Browns addressed the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting two running backs, two quarterbacks, and a tight end with the hopes of boosting the offense that struggled immensely last season.

While the Browns injected more talent into the roster over the weekend, big questions remain.

More questions will be added after the rookie minicamp and the training camp. Like many teams, the Browns are signing undrafted free agents and inviting rookies to the minicamp for a tryout. This will help finalize the 90-man roster for the training camp, which will later be reduced to 53 before the season.

With that goal in mind, the Browns added a unique prospect who wasn't drafted over the weekend to their rookie minicamp roster. Mitch Van Vooren will try to impress the Browns' top brass during his tryout, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Browns Are Giving a Chance to a Unique NFL Prospect

Van Vooren was a college sprinter at Marquette before playing D3 football at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin native announced the Miami Dolphins' seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The former track athlete measures at 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds, playing as a tight end. He only has two years of football experience, signaling a potential untapped upside. In his interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Van Vooren said he could contribute to a team "through special teams, run blocking, or explosive offensive plays".

While his path to an NFL contract will be difficult, Van Vooren's NFL dream is alive. Even catching balls from Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will be an impressive feat in his unlikely career path. Browns fans will be curious to see where Van Vooren's future takes him.

