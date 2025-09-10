Browns Had Pass-Rusher on Speed Dial After Cole Strange Poaching 

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns had an open spot on their practice squad after the Miami Dolphins signed offensive lineman Cole Strange.

The former first-round pick had just joined the Browns’ practice squad in late August after the New England Patriots cut him. However, it didn’t take long for the Browns to fill Strange’s spot on the taxi squad as they signed defensive end K.J. Henry.

Browns Bring Back K.J. Henry for Another Look After Releasing Him Last Month

The 26-year-old Henry initially joined the Browns on July 23 as they claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. Coincidentally, the Eagles had signed former Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo the day prior.

The young defensive end, who has 14 games of NFL regular-season experience under his belt, made his presence felt with the Browns. He had seven combined tackles, three quarterback hits, a half sack, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

For a fringe defensive lineman looking to make a practice squad or 53-man roster, getting a defensive score is one way to get on the coaches’ radar. Thanks to one of his teammates on the defensive line, who crushed Eagles QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the ball floated in the air and ended up in his hands.

That said, despite the defensive score and overall production, the Browns parted ways with the 26-year-old defender ahead of the roster deadline. Henry has been hitting the tryout circuit since being cut, but the Browns realized that they might as well bring him back for more defensive line depth.

At this point of the regular season, there’s no harm in bringing guys back who might’ve flashed in the preseason, so you can get a closer look at them while continuing to develop their skills in your program.

Looking at Cleveland’s practice squad, they have two other defensive ends with NFL experience in Julian Okwara and Sam Kamara. Therefore, if the Browns do need to make a call-up from the taxi squad, Henry might not be the first option.

However, based on Henry’s PFF grades this summer, where he had a 73.8 run defense grade vs. the Rams (improvement from the preseason opener – 55.0), he could find his way onto the roster at some point this season.

