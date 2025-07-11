Browns Have 3 UDFAs Who Could Make the Roster in 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of holes on their team this year. They had, on paper, a really impressive draft, landing a potential three new starters for their squad. Yet, a draft can only bring in so many potential fillers for a team in as much need as the Browns are. That's where free agency and trades come in. However, the Browns were relatively quiet on both fronts this year, with very little cap space they're willing to use.

So, they'll likely have to look to their last avenue for talent improvements, undrafted free agents. These are rookies who didn't get drafted by an NFL team but were instead signed. Their contracts are rarely ever guaranteed, and most teams cut and sign so many of them throughout the preseason that it's almost impossible to keep up with who's still on the team. It's a revolving door of adjustments.

Yet, the Browns are in such need, especially on offense, that three of their undrafted free agent signings could just make the team and help fortify some holes. So that's who we're looking at today.

WR Luke Floriea

Arguably, the most likely undrafted free agent to make the Cleveland Browns roster is Luke Floriea. The Kent State wide receiver is from the area, playing his high school ball at Mentor, and has shown to be a pretty quick option in the slot. He's not very big, but he has sure hands, quick feet, and the ability to get separation.

Without depleting the wide receiver room is currently, Floriea may just earn himself some time as the fourth or fifth option for Joe Flacco. Plus, the goodwill the fans would give the team for bringing on a hometown boy can't be overlooked. They've got a lot of image rehabbing to do after the Deshaun Watson of it all.

OT Jason Ivey

The North Carolina A&T alum could just find himself pushing for a starting job on the offensive line. It's a long shot, but with Jack Conklin's injury history and the age of Cornelius Lucas (soon to be 34), there exists a possibility that Ivey could see some starts for this team. Especially with guys like Dawand Jones struggling to stay on the field.

The team's tackle situation is a mess, and has been ever since they took Jedrick Wills over Tristan Wirfs in 2020. Now, Ivey looks to be a realistic option despite his undrafted status.

WR Cade McDonald

Like with Floriea, McDonald is a smaller option at wide receiver, standing two inches taller than his MAC Football alum, at 5'11. Coming out of Miami (of Ohio), McDonald isn't the most attractive option to make the team as a wide receiver, yet his time as a punt returner for Miami opens up a unique avenue for McDonald to make the team.

The Browns don't have a fortified returner as of yet, and McDonald could make the team as a return specialist and fifth or sixth receiver.

