Browns Have Already Signed 12 Players This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are entering a make-or-break offseason that will likely determine the futures of head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry. After being one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season, the Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
With free agency right around the corner, followed by the draft, the Browns front office has to nail their offseason decisions to take a significant step forward in 2025.
Unfortunately for the Browns, their limited cap space makes things difficult for them in the offseason. They will need to find value on the margins to turn the franchise around.
With that goal in mind, they already handled the first order of business for every NFL team: signing the players they want to keep around to reserve/future deals. Since the conclusion of the 2024 season, the Browns have signed 12 players to reserve/future deals. These are not guaranteed contracts but allow teams to ensure the players don't sign elsewhere in the offseason while bringing them into training camp to further evaluate them.
Browns Signed 12 Players This Offseason
The list of players the Browns signed this offseason is:
G Javion Cohen
S Trey Dean
DE Marcus Haynes
T Roy Mbaeteka
TE Tre' McKitty
T Julian Pearl
DE Elerson Smith
K Andre Szmyt
T Lorenzo Thompson
G Brady Latham
DT Ralph Holley
RB Troy Hairston
The first nine of these players finished the 2024 season on the Browns practice squad. Cleveland will continue to give them a chance to make the 53-man roster next season.
They also added Latham, Holley, and Hairston over the last month. Hairston spent last season on the Texans practice squad. Holley spent time in the USFL in the past three seasons and Latham was with the Jets during the 2024 offseason.
Whether any of these players get a chance to make the roster in 2025 remains to be seen, but there will surely be more transactions over the next few months until the Browns officially kick off their training camp.