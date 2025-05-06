Browns Immediately Put Unreliable New Signing on Notice

The Cleveland Browns have had an eventful offseason after going 3-14 last season. The roster needed some fine-tuning, especially on the offensive end. They were 28th in the league in total offense (300.8) and 22nd in passing offense (206.2).

In free agency, they let Elijah Moore walk, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. To bolster that position group, they signed WR Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal on April 28.

Now that time has passed, details on the deal have been revealed, and it shows the Browns have quickly put Johnson on notice. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Johnson's deal is for $1.17 million but it doesn't include any guaranteed money.

Diontae Johnson Didn’t Get Any Guaranteed Money From Browns

After the 2024 campaign, Johnson has to prove himself. He was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Baltimore Ravens but his stint didn't last there. Johnson was eventually released by the Ravens after he refused to enter a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1.

He landed with the Houston Texans, yet he quickly ran out his stay there as well. After the playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson expressed his displeasure with his minor role in the offense, and they released him shortly after.

In the matter of a couple of months, Johnson played on three teams but didn't stay on one. The Browns wanted to improve the receiving core, and Johnson is someone who could do that, but he will have to be locked in.

He left a bad taste in the mouths of multiple clubs and has to prove himself to Cleveland in order to stick around. In 89 career games, Johnson has notched 424 receptions for 4,738 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

Luckily for him, outside of Jerry Jeudy, there isn't much competition in the receiver room for targets. If he plays well, he will get more than enough reps. If not, his fate will be similar to what happened in 2024.

