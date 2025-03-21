Browns Take Flyer on Injury-Prone Starter During Second Wave of Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns haven't been big spenders in free agency this offseason. After giving Myles Garrett a four-year, $160 million extension, they made some low-cost additions, and that continued on Thursday.

According to Jordan Schultz, Cleveland is signing guard Teven Jenkins.

The Browns were looking to add more beef up front, and they feel like Jenkins fits the bill. He was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and came into the league as a tackle. The Bears moved inside to guard during the 2022 season, and he's been there since.

Injuries have been a problem for Jenkins, as he's missed at least four games every NFL season. When he is available, the Oklahoma State product is a mauler in the run game while being a solid pass protector.

In 2024, Jenkins played in a career-high 14 games. He finished with a 75.4 overall grade (18th among 135 eligible guards), a 75.8 pass-blocking grade (15th among 135 eligible guards), and a 74.3 run-blocking grade (20th among 135 eligible guards). He's allowed 17 total pressures and four sacks.

Jenkins also visited the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the week but landed with the Dawg Pound instead.

It'll be interesting to see where the Browns play Jenkins though. They have Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio as their starting guards. The fact that Jenkins has experience playing tackle could come into play.

LT Dawand Jones fractured his fibula in November and had to undergo surgery. While he's expected to be ready by training camp, having a quality depth option upfront is crucial. Jenkins is the type of player every team wants along their offensive line. He's someone who can play multiple positions and bring some physicality to the game.

