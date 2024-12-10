Browns Instantly Cut Failed Playmaker After Disaster in Week 14
The 2024 season is winding down, with just four weeks left in the regular season. The year hasn't gone as expected as the Cleveland Browns have a 3-10 record heading into Week 15. The Browns are preparing to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quarterback Jameis Winston took over as the starter in Week 8 after Deshaun Watson went down for the season with a torn Achilles. Despite that, the results haven't changed. The Browns have gone 2-4 with Winston at the helm.
Last week, they lost 27-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and receiver Kadrius Toney made two critical mistakes in the contest. And on Tuesday, Cleveland decided to waive the 25-year-old, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Browns News: Kadarius Toney Got Waived
Late in the loss against the Steelers, Toney muffed a punt and Pittsburgh's Ben Skowronek recovered the ball at the Browns 20-yard line.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Toney fair caught a punt but it was after the play when the mistake happened. The Florida product appeared to be talking trash to Steelers players and threw the ball in their direction as they ran off the field. The football hit Skowronek in the back of his helmet, tagging a 15-yard taunting penalty.
The Browns decided to bring Toney onto their practice squad back in September when he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs.
He eventually got elevated to the active roster for the first time in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. Toney's played in three games for the Browns but hasn't produced much. Across 17 total snaps, the 2021 first-round pick has zero catches on one target. In addition, he had 44 punt return yards on four attempts.
It looks like his blunders in Week 14 were the final nail in the coffin and he won't get a chance to suit up against his former team.
