Browns Jumpstart Rebuild With Jarring Blockbuster Projected Trade

Following a 1-6 start through seven weeks, it's safe to say that the Cleveland Browns' 2024 season is over. The Browns need nothing short of a miracle to make the NFL playoffs this year, which became even unlikelier the second that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 7.
Sitting five games below .500, the Browns are firmly positioned as sellers ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. They already started the process toward a potential rebuild last week, shipping off wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for third- and seventh-round draft picks.
If the Browns' free-fall continues, it might not be long before they go all in on a rebuild. If that's the case, one key defender could net the franchise quite the return.
Myles Garrett Trade Proposals Nets Massive Return for Browns
On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that teams have called the Browns to inquire about defensive end Myles Garrett's availability. Although the superstar defender has made it clear he wants to remain in Cleveland for the rest of his career, that won't stop the rumor mill from churning.
As a result, ESPN's Benjamin Solak has theorized what it could take to acquire Garrett. According to Solak, a trade would likely need to involve "multiple firsts and multiple Day 2 picks" due to the Browns being forced to eat $45.5 million in dead cap space across the next two years if the 28-year-old veteran is moved.
It's hard to imagine Garrett playing in a non-Browns jersey. The former Texas A&M standout has been the focal point of the Browns' offensive line ever since he was drafted first overall in 2017. He's since become one of the NFL's top defenders, proven by five Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro appearances, and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.
He's continued that success into the 2024 campaign, tallying 17 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles through seven games. Garrett is currently Pro Football Focus' No. 2-ranked interior defender in terms of pass rushing and No. 4 for overall defense.
While watching Garrett play elsewhere would sting for Browns fans, it's easy to see why management might at least consider a trade. Cleveland has several glaring holes throughout the roster and the NFL is a useful tool to help address those issues. If a team is willing to pay a premium price for his services, general manager Andrew Berry must at least pick up the phone.
As one of the Browns' best players and still in his prime, Garrett could land a massive haul that could set the roster up for years to come. Even if it takes a few years for the players to properly develop, Cleveland could be back to being a consistent playoff team with the return Garrett might bring in.
It'll be interesting to see if Garrett trade talks pick up steam ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. If the Browns can't beat the red-hot Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, GM Berry could be more open to moving his stud defender.
Having said that, oddsmakers are predicting another loss for Cleveland. The Browns are currently projected to be 9.5-point underdogs to the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
