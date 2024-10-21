Kevin Stefanski's Latest Remarks Hint at the End of the Deshaun Watson Era in Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns' season from hell continues as they fell to 1-6 for the season, essentially ending all their hopes to be a postseason team. The disastrous home loss to the Bengals was overshadowed by Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.
While Watson is officially ruled out for the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media on Monday. After wishing the best for Watson in his recovery, Stefanski refused to respond to a question about whether Watson will still be the starter when he returns.
Browns News: HC Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Commit to Watson as QB1 Upon His Return
Considering the fact that it had been less than 24 hours since the injury when Stefanski addressed the media, it's understandable that he didn't have a well-thought-out response to that question. In fact, it is probable that he genuinely didn't think about it yet.
However, it is certainly telling that Stefanski didn't provide an answer full of platitudes suggesting that Watson is still the QB1 and that he would stay that way going forward.
Before Week 7, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was promoted to QB2 and once Watson went down, he took over as the signal-caller. Unfortunately, the talented quarterback suffered a finger injury in the fourth quarter and had to exit the game. Jameis Winston closed out the game for Cleveland, looking like the best option for the Browns in his short stint.
If the Browns want to look like a more functional team for the rest of the season, Winston is the obvious choice. Regardless of who Stefanski goes with for the rest of the year, he sure made it sound like Watson may have started his last game in Cleveland.