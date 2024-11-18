Browns' Kicker Makes 1st Statement on Week 11 Disaster
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns lost to the New Orleans Saints by 21 points in Week 11. So, they clearly have bigger problems than kicking. However, that doesn't negate the fact that Dustin Hopkins has been performing at an abysmal level this season.
Hopkins came into Sunday's contest having made 14 out of 18 field goals and 10 out of 12 extra-point attempts. After missing only three field goals in 36 attempts last season, this was a major disappointment for Browns fans.
Things took an even bleaker turn on Sunday. After missing a 51-yard field goal earlier in the second quarter, Hopkins went wide right on a 27-yard chip shot right before the end of the first half.
After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski called Hopkins out, saying that he needs to start making those kicks.
Hopkins also addressed his struggles, taking the blame for his misses, per Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal.
"I expect better for my teammates, I expect better for the city of Cleveland. It does not feel good being the weak link in a football game, and I was definitely that today. So form-wise, I kind of went into halftime, felt better about where I needed to be, but it was too late."- Dustin Hopkins
This is especially disappointing since the Browns gave Hopkins a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension before the season. So far, the 34-year-old has been one of the worst kickers in the NFL. His 70% success rate on his field goal attempts ranks dead last among all kickers with a job right now.
While it's admirable that Hopkins took accountability for his performance, he needs to start kicking better in the next few weeks. Otherwise, his future with the franchise will be in jeopardy, and the Browns may have to start looking for a new option at kicker.