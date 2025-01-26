Browns Land Star Playmaker in Latest Expert NFL Mock Draft
By Joe Summers
The Cleveland Browns have already been busy this offseason preparing the team for the 2025 campaign, hoping to move past this year's underwhelming result to put the organization in position to compete for a playoff spot moving forward.
How the franchise handles the No. 2 overall draft pick will obviously play a major role in determining whether or not this was a blip in the radar or a sign of what's to come. Deshaun Watson isn't the answer at quarterback and the Browns have an opportunity to select his successor, though one new mock draft from a prominent voice believes Cleveland will go in a different direction.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, widely regarded as one of the most accurate mock drafters in the business, believes the Browns hope to build a successful foundation around a future signal caller instead of drafting one now.
Browns Predicted to Select Travis Hunter in NFL Expert's Mock Draft
Jeremiah predicted that the Browns will pick Colorado star Travis Hunter, who has tremendous accomplishments as both a wide receiver and cornerback. He's one of the more rare talents NFL fans have ever seen, making it logical to consider bringing him into an organization in need of exciting talents.
"Quarterback is in play here for the Browns, but in this scenario, they pick Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star," Jeremiah writes. "I’m in the minority as someone who prefers him as a full-time offensive player who moonlights on defense."
Purely as a receiver, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs. On defense, he notched four interceptions with 11 deflected passes. Pairing Hunter with Jerry Jeudy and a strong offensive line would represent an encouraging entry for any rookie quarterback, so it's understandable that Cleveland would prefer to set the best supporting cast possible before commiting big money to a rookie.
Watson and his contract will be on the roster for at least one more year. Reshaping the Browns' 53-man group requires some gap gymnastics, though it's possible with a few shrewd moves. Drafting Hunter could be the type of decision that ultimately resets this franchise for the future.