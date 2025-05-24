Browns Land Star WR in Projected Trade Amid New Speculation

The Cleveland Browns understood the task at hand this offseason, and that meant adding some young, dynamic players to a roster that needed it.

The Browns have some studs in certain areas, but overall, the team needed some juice. They were able to add some of that in the 2025 NFL draft, yet the team still has areas it can improve.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on May 21 that the Browns inquired about New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave.

He wrote, "The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since. Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer."

Breer added that he doesn't think Olave won't be moved, but nothing is impossible. In this scenario, we have the Browns offering New Orleans a 2026 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick for Olave.

The biggest concern around Olave is his concussion history. He has suffered four confirmed concussions in his NFL career, including two in 2024. Olave was limited to just eight games last season but has reportedly had a good offseason.

When healthy, though, Olave is a crafty route runner who can win on all three levels on the field. In 38 career games, the Ohio State product has logged 191 receptions (301 targets) for 2,565 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He's also gone over 1,000 yards twice and could have done it again in 2024 if he didn't suffer two concussions.

Cleveland has Jerry Jeudy as their WR1, but other than him, no one on that roster can compare to Olave. The Browns added a big question mark in Diontae Johnson during free agency. They also have Cedric Tillman in the room, but adding a playmaker like Olave would drastically improve this passing attack.

Moving on from two 2026 draft picks could be enough to get Olave out of New Orleans and into Cleveland. He's signed through the 2025 and 2026 seasons but will be due for an extension soon. Regardless, Olave would be worth those two picks, and Cleveland should call about the young playmaker again.

