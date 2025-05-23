Browns Reportedly Kicked Tires on Former 1st-Round WR Before OTAs

Tuesday is a huge day for the Cleveland Browns as it will mark the start of this year's organized team activities (OTAs). It's been a busy offseason for the Browns, who went a forgettable 3-14 last season, and the upcoming OTAs will provide the football-starved fanbase with their first legitimate opportunity to view general manager Andrew Berry's offseason changes.

The competition levels will be increased when OTAs begin, and the quarterback room is one position that Browns fans should have their attention on. The future of Cleveland's QB position is uncertain with Deshaun Watson likely missing the entire 2025 campaign, leaving it up to Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel to fight for the QB1 honors.

Regardless of who wins the competition, the Browns' eventual starting quarterback needs the best supporting cast possible for success. That's likely why Cleveland reportedly reached out to add a game-changing playmaker earlier this offseason.

Browns Reportedly Contact Saints About Potential Chris Olave Trade

During Thursday's NFL mailbag, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed the Browns had allegedly contacted the New Orleans Saints about a potential trade involving wideout Chris Olave before OTAs.

"The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and (Pittsburgh) Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since," Breer wrote. "Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer."

Breer added that Olave is "not on the block" and that he has a "hard time thinking he’s going to be traded." Still, it's interesting to know that the Browns were open to making a splash for the former 2022 first-rounder if the opportunity was there.

Although he was marred by injuries last season, Olave is still one of the NFL's best young receivers. The former Ohio State Buckeye has converted 191 receptions into 2,565 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 39 games across his first three seasons with the Saints, which is the type of playmaker the Browns needed after finishing with the second-worst Pro Football Focus receiving grade in 2024.

Now that Olave is no longer an option, it'll be interesting to see how the Browns' WR room will perform this September. Jerry Jeudy will be looking to capitalize on last year's terrific 90-1,229-4 stat line, and will be joined by fellow returning wideouts David Bell, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash. There's also the recently signed Diontae Johnson, as well as a handful of undrafted rookies.

For now, the Browns' WR group has the potential to be better than last year's unit as long as everyone stays healthy and plays to their abilities. If not, Cleveland could be back to the drawing board, looking for more pass-catcher help next offseason.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: