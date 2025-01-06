Browns' Latest Nick Chubb Update Signals End of Time in Cleveland
By Jovan Alford
After a horrible 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to shake up their roster and coaching staff heading into next season. Cleveland has already started with the coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday.
As for the 53-man roster, the Browns will have to make tough decisions on who they will re-sign or let walk in free agency. Veteran running back Nick Chubb is one of those players, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Chubb made his regular season debut in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season. The veteran running back did not look like the same player in his return from injury, rushing for 332 rushing yards and three TDs and scoring a receiving touchdown in eight games.
The 29-year-old running back sadly suffered a broken foot in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, ending his 2024 season. Chubb told the media that he would love to finish his career in Cleveland.
However, it’s not Chubb’s decision, but Browns GM Andrew Berry, who was asked about the star running back’s future with the team on Monday. According to Camryn Justice of WEWS, Berry said they’ll have to work through things with Chubb, but they love him.
"We love Nick...in terms of the short term, that's something we have to work through over the next couple weeks."
It’s tough to gauge what Chubb’s market will look like in free agency as he’s only played in 10 games across two seasons. When healthy, the four-time Pro Bowler is one of the better RBs in the league.
But he’s been plagued by the injury bug over the last two years, which will likely factor in what type of deal he’ll get in free agency. Cleveland would probably want to bring Chubb back on a one-year contract and then address the position in the NFL draft.
Jerome Ford is a good RB2, but not a three-down feature back. Chubb getting a one-year deal, with Ford receiving most of the snaps could work next season. However, if the Browns decide to go in a different direction, it could be a rookie running back paired with Ford next season.
