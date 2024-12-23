Browns' Latest Ridiculous QB Decision Will Lead to Major Offseason Cut
By Joe Summers
The Browns made the curious decision to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback over Jameis Winston against the Bengals in Week 16 and it went predictably poorly.
Cleveland lost 24-6 as Thompson-Robinson failed to lead the offense to a single TD. The team now has four straight losses and only 13 total points in the last two weeks, though this disastrous performance made it clear that Thompson-Robinson isn't ready to be a leading backup, let alone a starter.
In fact, it's now clear that the second-year signal caller is a cut candidate in the offseason.
Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Needs to Be Cut After Week 16 Meltdown
Even though Kevin Stefanski declared that Thompson-Robinson will start against the Dolphins provided he's healthy, the decision seems more about ensuring that the Browns get as high of a draft pick as possible than actually trying to beat Miami.
This is a fifth-round draft pick who had little expectations when entering the league. Unfortunately for him, the results have somehow been worse than even his most ardent fans thought possible. So far in his career, Thompson-Robinson has completed just 52.8% of his passes at 3.9 yards per attempt with one TD to nine interceptions.
His 7.4% interception rate this season is a horrific figure, illustrating that Thompson-Robinson simply isn't ready to handle NFL defenses. Against the Bengals, he completed 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 157 yards (4.6 yards per attempt) and two interceptions. He added nine carries for 49 yards on the ground, though even his dual-threat ability couldn't inspire the Browns' offense.
Deshaun Watson's albatross of a contract is the dark cloud hanging over the organization. Jameis Winston inspired a decent stretch of play, but he's far too volatile to trust as a long-term solution.
Cleveland has massive decisions to make this offseason to avoid another lost season. In all likelihood, the Browns will be a bad team until Watson's contract is finally off the books. They'll have a high draft pick this year to theoretically take his successor, though it's obvious that Thompson-Robinson doesn't have a place on the roster.
It made sense to give the former UCLA standout a shot. Things didn't work out though, and now the front office needs to act accordingly.
