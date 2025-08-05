Browns Make Bold QB Choice for 1st Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game taking place on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. The main storyline of this training camp has been around the QB competition.

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both out for this matchup, as they are nursing a hamstring injury. That has left Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and the newly signed Tyler Huntley as options to start against the Panthers, but Cleveland is rolling with Sanders, according to multiple reports.

QB Shedeur Sanders will start in Browns preseason opener. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/Z611TnShRk — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2025

Shedeur Sanders Will Start for Browns on Friday

The Browns already know what Flacco and Huntley are capable of, since both players have started games in the league. It was an easy decision to give Sanders the start to see what he can do when thrown into the fire.

Cleveland is set to have a joint practice against Carolina on Wednesday before the game on Friday, as Sanders will get some reps against another defense before the game rolls around.

Throughout the summer, Sanders has received the fewest snaps with the first team reps, but has produced in the reps that he's been given with the backups. Although the Browns won't put their starters on the field against Carolina, this is a great chance for Sanders to show the staff what he can do during real game action.

The Colorado product has been seen staying late to get extra practice reps on some days, and has been saying the right things when talking to the media. The only thing he's been focused on is improving with each practice, and fans will be thrilled to see him take the field against the Panthers.

With Gabriel set to miss this game, this is Sanders' time to take full advantage. The Browns brought him in for a reason, but he needs to show the team why he deserves to make the roster and have a shot to be their starter.

It'll be interesting to see how Sanders fares against the Panthers during the joint practice on Wednesday, as it could give fans an indication of how things can play out during the real game.

Nonetheless, if Sanders continues to make the throws he's made in practice during the contest against the Panthers, the Browns will have no question but to see more of the rookie signal caller.

He obviously has room to still grow, but it's all about taking steps forward. And so far, he's done that, and Friday's game is another golden opportunity to show the world.

