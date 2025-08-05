Browns QB Officially on Trade Block Entering August

It seems like only a matter of time before one, if not two of the Cleveland Browns' quarterbacks, are dealt in trades. It seems unlikely that any of the four (Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel or Kenny Pickett) will be outright released, as they all offer something for other teams. None of them as can't miss players, but Flacco can fill in for a starter on a playoff-caliber team. Gabriel and Sanders are rookies with unknown upsides and Pickett is still a young vet who can be something for someone.

Yet, despite Sanders' name being the most talked about, the name fans should expect to be moved is Pickett. Flacco will likely be the team's starter, unless plans dramatically change, and Sanders and Gabriel are both uknown commodities, making their value much higher than that of Pickett.

Many fans are pushing for Sanders to play more for the Browns, with fans highlighting his statistical success in practice. Success, many should remember, is coming against non-first-team members of the Browns' defense. Still, despite his success over guys who may not make the team, Sanders does seem to have upside. Even with his "arm issues".

Flacco is going to have a turn at the starting job, only because the Browns' talent is older and more inclined to chase a playoff spot. Considering they're only a full season removed from being in the playoffs, there is still optimism that the team can get to that level again, especially with Myles Garrett agreeing to return to the team for the 2025 campaign. With Garrett back, the push is for the playoffs, and Flacco gives you your best shot.

Gabriel isn't likely to go anywhere as the Browns have gone out of their way to draft him high (he's a third-round pick) and play him with more of the upper-echelon talent as opposed to Sanders. So clearly, they feel very strongly about him.

Pickett is the only player the Browns know about, and can survive without. We know what he can do, and it's not good enough to keep him over Flacco. Can he be better here, or elsewhere, compared to his tenure in Pittsburgh? Sure. Though it's far more likely that Pickett is what he is, and if that's the case, there's probably a team out there willing to trade a late-pick for him to be their backup quarterback.

If that's the case, the Browns should take what they can get for him and move on.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: