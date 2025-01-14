Browns Make First Big Free Agent Signing of 2025 Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are desperately hoping to turn things around in the offseason and get back to winning ways after going through one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in 2024. The season that began with postseason hopes ended with the Browns having the worst record in the NFL. The only silver lining from the season was securing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In addition to nailing their draft picks, the Browns have to find value on the margins during the offseason. That includes finding diamonds in the rough and it looks like the Browns already started looking for them.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on Monday that the Browns are signing Toronto Argonauts defensive tackle Ralph Holley. The standout defender from the Canadian Football League reportedly had multiple NFL offers but chose to sign with Cleveland.
NFL News: Browns Sign CFL Defender Ralph Holley
Wilson added that Holley missed some time with an injury recently but still led all interior linemen in the CFL with eight sacks. Now that he is fully healthy, Holley was one of the most sought-after CFL free agents.
Holley played collegiate football at Western Michigan, appearing in 50 games and putting up 45.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks. After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, the six-foot-one defensive tackle found his way to the CFL, where he has been thriving in the past two seasons. In his most recent season, he helped the Argonauts to the Grey Cup after starting in all three postseason games.
Signing this early in the offseason gives Holley extra time to familiarize himself with the team and potentially get in some work with his teammates before reporting to training camp. He will join a group of defensive tackles that includes Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, recent draft pick Mike Hall Jr., and pending free agent Maurice Hurst.