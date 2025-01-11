Kevin Stefanski Expected to Make Big Browns Change for 2025 Season
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 season as one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. With a 3-14 record, they secured the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. With Deshaun Watson suffering another serious, long-term injury, the Browns will likely go in a different direction and target a quarterback.
The changes will reportedly not end there. The Browns already fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after finishing the season with the fewest points in the NFL. Cleveland is now looking for a new offensive coordinator and head coach Kevin Stefanski is looking to make changes to his system. In their latest piece, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN detailed the changes the Browns are considering for next season.
"People I'm talking to expect Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to lean back into his Gary Kubiak-style system after the firing of Ken Dorsey. Saints OC Klint Kubiak would be ideal, though New Orleans could try to pair him with a defensive-minded head coach. Returning to calling plays seems on the table for Stefanski as well."- Dan Graziano, ESPN
Stefanski is reportedly expected to return to his Gary Kubiak-style offensive system. The two worked together in Minnesota when Stefanski was the offensive coordinator. He later revealed how much he learned from that season working next to the mastermind of modern NFL offenses.
Kubiak built some of the best offenses in the NFL when he was with the Broncos based on a West Coast offensive scheme that focused on outside-zone running and play action.
Graziano and Fowler reveal that Gary's son, Klint Kubiak would be an ideal offensive coordinator option for Stefanski. Kubiak finished the 2024 season as the Saints offensive coordinator but could be on the move after a disappointing season in New Orleans.
In the middle of the season, Stefanski gave up his playcalling duties to Dorsey. That didn't help turn things around and now, Stefanski is reportedly interested in returning to calling plays.
Regardless of which direction Cleveland decides to go, it sure looks like things will be very different this time around.