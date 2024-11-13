Browns Make Head-Scratching Addition Coming Out of Bye Week
The 2024 season has been a complete disaster for the Cleveland Browns and their fanbase. They sit with a 2-7 record after entering the season with high hopes.
It's been a combination of bad play and injuries that have hindered the Browns this year. The Browns had their bye in Week 10, but they decided to make an addition to the defense on Wednesday.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs Chigozie Anusiem To Active Roster
According to the Browns' official Twitter/X page, they signed cornerback Chigozie Anusiem to the active roster. Anusiem was on the Washington Commanders' practice squad before Cleveland decided to poach him.
Anusiem came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State this year. He signed with Washington and spent the offseason with them before being cut at the end of summer. Anusiem ended up returning to their practice squad after clearing waivers.
He hasn't played in any regular season games in 2024, which is why it's surprising they waited until Wednesday to add him to the roster. They could have used the bye week to get him acclimated to the system and scheme. Instead, they are giving him a couple of days to get comfortable, adding him during game week.
Anusiem will now join Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Greg Newsome, Tony Brown, Mike Ford, and Cameron Mitchell as the cornerbacks on the active roster.
In his collegiate career, Anusiem had 133 total tackles, 18 pass deflections, and one interception. The likelihood he plays on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints is low but you can know with this team.
