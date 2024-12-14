Browns Make Huge Kicker Change Ahead of Chiefs Showdown
The Cleveland Browns' 2024 season has been a big-time disaster for the team and the fans. After making the playoffs last season, they are 3-10 on the season and have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Conversations around the offseason have started, but the Browns are seeking to end the regular season on a positive note. In Week 15, Cleveland will host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC showdown.
Ahead of the matchup, the Browns decided to elevate kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster, indicating a change may be coming at kicker, according to Chris Easterling.
Browns News: Riley Patterson is Being Elevated to Game Day Roster
Back on Dec. 10, the Browns added Patterson to the practice squad amid all the struggles that Dustin Hopkins has experienced this season.
Hopkins has been a major disappointment for Cleveland after inking a three-year, $15.9 million extension in July. This season, he's 16-of-25 (64%) on field goal attempts and 16-of-18 on extra point attempts.
He's missed a kick in the back two games, including misses from 38 and 43 yards away in the loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
From 40-49 yards away, Hopkins is 5-of-8 on the season. Meanwhile, from 50-plus yards away, he is 4-of-8 on the campaign.
The 34-year-old appeared to have lost all his confidence, and the Browns look to be headed in a different direction. Patterson is currently in his fifth season in the NFL. He's had stops with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and the Browns in 2023. In his career, Patterson is 59-of-67 on field goal attempts (88%), with a career-long of 53 yards.
This move doesn't bode well for Hopkins but the Browns couldn't just sit back and do nothing.
